ABS Releases Marine and Offshore Cybersecurity Toolkit

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-20 21:53:00

The push for digitalization is driving the need for greater cyber protection across the marine and offshore value chain. As vessels, ports and facilities become more automated, connected and digital—and information technology (IT) converges with operational technology (OT) systems—operations are increasingly vulnerable to cyber risks and the uncertain threat of a cyber attack.

Cyber risks in OT assets are linked to serious safety, financial and environmental consequences for mariners, offshore operators, regulators and the public.

Trusted risk advisors to the global marine and offshore industries, ABS Group offers comprehensive cyber security risk management solutions, capabilities and training for protection, defense, detection and response. The optimal time to consider implementing a robust cyber security program is now. Explore ABS' Cyber Security Toolkit to learn more.

