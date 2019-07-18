ABS Releases EEDI Phase 3 Compliance Debrief

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-18 21:52:23

Global shipping remains challenged as the IMO continues down its path of setting ambitious decarbonization targets by 2030 and 2050. The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), a key component of the IMO's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sets minimum energy efficiency design requirements for different ship types and sizes.

Bulk carriers and tankers, in particular, will be challenged to comply with upcoming Phase 2 and Phase 3 implementation.

This EEDI Phase 3 Compliance Debrief provides insights into:

Current EEDI regulations

The compliance landscape for bulk carriers and tankers in the context of EEDI regulations

Potential technical measures for large capacity ships to achieve regulatory compliance

Innovative energy efficiency technologies

