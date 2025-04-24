ABS Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Foremost Founder & Chairman

[By: ABS]

ABS presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. James S. C. Chao, Founder and Chairman of the Foremost Group.

The first ABS award of its kind, the honor was presented by ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki at the 163rd ABS Annual Members Meeting recognizing Dr. Chao’s contributions to shipping and his legacy of honor, integrity and dedication to the maritime industry.

“Dr. Chao not only has a remarkable legacy of achievement but also personifies the finest values of our industry. His approach is guided by the principle of contributing to society and protecting the wellbeing of the environment. As he has lived this philosophy every day in his business, he has earned the respect and admiration of the entire industry,” said Wiernicki.

Dr. Chao, who founded Foremost Group with Ruth Mulan Chu Chao in 1964, accepted his award in person.

He said: “Foremost Group has been governed by three key principles since its founding more than 60 years ago: honor, integrity, and performance. This award is a testament to the entire company and our shared commitment to those high standards. I am grateful to everyone who made this success possible: my parents and my alma mater for shaping my abilities and my values; my family, especially my wife, Ms. Ruth Mulan Chu Chao, our foundation; my colleagues, whose fidelity to our core principles made our achievements possible; and the Lord, whose grace grants me everything I have today. I want to thank the American Bureau of Shipping for this recognition and, more importantly, for setting the standards of excellence for our entire industry. I am humbled by your gratitude and thankful to be affiliated with such an esteemed organization. I will continue to dedicate myself to giving back to a world that has given me so much.”