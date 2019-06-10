ABS Partners with Akselos for Digital Twin Advancements

By MarEx 2019-06-10 16:38:16

ABS is partnering with digital twin specialist Akselos to explore developing cutting-edge digital services to clients.

The project unites the industry-leading experience of applying digital technologies to maritime and offshore assets from ABS with Akselos’ patented technology, which has the power to model objects of huge scale with unrestricted fidelity and simulate them in real time.

Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President of Global Offshore, said: “Leveraging Akselos’ capabilities to benefit the maritime and offshore industries is another example of how ABS continues to lead industry innovation.

“Digitization and connectivity is transforming maritime and offshore and ABS is at the forefront, helping clients capitalize on the potential of these technologies to operate more safely, securely and responsibly.”

The numerical method used to create many of the digital twins on the market today – Finite Element Analysis (FEA) – has limitations modeling large-scale assets with the fidelity needed to power next generation digital services. Akselos’ patented Reduced Basis FEA, combined with the maritime and offshore digital knowhow of ABS, will deliver digital innovation to the marine and offshore industries, creating new digital twin techniques that support improved asset performance.

Mat Podskarbi, Vice President at Akselos said: “ABS is a perfect partner to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. We are very excited to be working with industry leaders to bring cutting edge technology and combine it with industry expertise to provide a full solution to the market.”

