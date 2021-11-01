ABS Nautical Systems & Siemens Energy Partner on Sustainable Shipping

[By: ABS]

ABS Nautical Systems (ABS NS), a leading provider of fleet management software and Siemens Energy Marine (Siemens), a global provider of energy technology, have joined forces to automate data capture and enhance compliance, including decarbonization targets, for ship owners and operators. ABS NS' powerful digital solution, NS eLogs, is integrating with Siemens' data application, SISHIP EcoMAIN, to automatically capture, consolidate, manage and visualize essential emissions data.

NS eLogs replaces traditional paper logbooks with an easy-to-use electronic logbook that reduces crew workload, eliminates error and improves access to data for compliance and operational insights. NS eLogs can be connected to equipment from suppliers and receive data directly from the source, eliminating the need for multiple devices to collect and decipher valuable data.

"By integrating our data-application tools, ABS Nautical Systems and Siemens Energy can now provide clients a more comprehensive and automated way to monitor and manage highly regulated sustainability goals," says Evan Gooch, President of ABS Nautical Systems. "Our expertise of providing marine operations with advanced digital solutions will continue to expand as we further employ the SISHIP EcoMAIN platform with additional NS software modules to deliver even deeper insights into ship operations and performance."

"SISHIP EcoMAIN Suite, similar to NS eLogs, currently lays the foundation for efficient fleet-wide management," says Patrick Mueller, Digitalization Business Owner of Siemens Energy. "By implementing NS eLogs as an embedded function, our clients will now be able to visualize data like never before, unlocking the competitive need to meet today's compliance challenges with ease. Logbook data will now be augmented digitally, decreasing administrative work and improving workforce productivity for optimized green shipping operations."

NS eLogs not only improves the quality and security of data but allows for easy replication to shore through remote access. Accepted by over 34 flag states, NS eLogs seamlessly captures emissions data and streamlines requirements for CII, EEXI, MRV and IMO-DCS. ABS NS has continuously improved as a leading environmental compliance solution for the maritime industry with hundreds of enhancements made every year to the NS Enterprise suite.

SISHIP EcoMAIN Suite continues to enable optimized fleet management by collecting and processing the operational data of all the relevant onboard systems and equipment. Applications identify potential areas for optimization in terms of efficiency increases or the implementation of best practices and give ship operators and crew targeted assistance when it comes to decision making.

