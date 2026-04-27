ABS, Marinteknik, Seatech, & VINSSEN Hydrogen Fuel Cell Harbor Craft Study

[By: ABS]

In an important step to lowering emissions in one of the world’s busiest ports, ABS, Marinteknik Shipbuilders (S) Pte. Ltd., SeaTech Solutions International (S) Pte. Ltd., and VINSSEN Co., Ltd., signed a research collaboration agreement to advance the development of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered harbor craft in Singapore.

The agreement brings together complementary expertise across vessel ownership, ship design, fuel cell propulsion and marine technology to advance hydrogen as a viable marine fuel for harbor operations.

“ABS is uniquely positioned to support this promising pilot. Our Singapore office is one of our largest, reflecting years of investment to deliver advanced technology and engineering services and survey operations in the Pacific. This concentration of capability in Singapore makes ABS a true innovation teammate for a project of this ambition. We look forward to working with Marinteknik, SeaTech, VINSSEN and the MPA to help prove out hydrogen fuel cell technology as a viable pathway for harbor craft and the broader maritime industry,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The Port of Singapore is home to about 1,600 harbor craft. Decarbonizing the fleet requires solutions that can meet different vessel types and operating profiles. MPA is working with ABS and industry partners to develop and pilot new technologies under this project. These efforts will build capabilities and support the adoption of practical, lower-emission solutions across the sector,” said Ng Yi Han, Senior Director, Innovation, Technology and Talent Development/Chief Transformation Officer, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

In phase one, the consortium will conduct desktop studies covering the feasibility of implementing hydrogen-powered harbor craft in Singapore, including vessel concept design, design evaluation and optimization, techno-economic analysis, risk assessment and mitigation and commercial viability for broader adoption. Depending on the outcomes from phase one, a second phase could include construction and sea trials of the vessel.

“Having delivered two fully electric harbor crafts, Marinteknik is thrilled to embark on this milestone project: the first hydrogen-powered vessel for the Singapore maritime sector. We are conducting in-depth studies with local harbor craft operators, analyzing their specific operating profiles and requirements so that we can tailor our vessel’s design to meet the practical, real-world demands of the industry,” said Alex Wong, General Manager of Marinteknik.

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to working closely with our partners to optimize vessel design, integrate hydrogen fuel cell systems safely and in full compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. This project marks a significant milestone in sustainable maritime solutions, and we are proud to contribute to Singapore’s decarbonization efforts and the broader global energy transition,” said Prabjot Singh Chopra, SeaTech Vice President Technology.

“At VINSSEN, we deliver hydrogen fuel cell systems paired with battery solutions through our integrated power management system (i-PMS), enabling optimized performance, efficiency and operational reliability. We believe this pilot will serve as a meaningful reference for the wider adoption of hydrogen-powered vessels across the region and beyond,” said Chilhan Lee, CEO of VINSSEN.

ABS’ Singapore office is home to the global ABS Electrification Center to support and explore battery and hybrid sources of energy, as well as the ABS Singapore Innovation and Research Center. It is also one of the global Operations Centers for ABS, focused on expanding remote survey capabilities, and one of the five global ABS Sustainability Centers, supporting marine and offshore clients with comprehensive sustainability solutions.