ABS Introduces Industry-Leading Advisory to Help Solve Fuel Challenges

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-27 21:09:03

ABS has published its Advisory on Gas and Other Low Flashpoint Fuels providing guidance on available technologies, regulatory requirements and installation and operational considerations for adopting gas or other low flash point fuels.

“The majority of the deep-sea shipping fleet will be using conventional and emerging lower sulfur residual and distillate fuels to meet the 1 January 2020 IMO global fuel sulfur limit of 0.5%. However, in the short and mid-term, shipping will trend towards a reduction in conventional fuels in favor of alternative fuels such as low flashpoint fuels and biofuels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology. “The regulatory requirements for all options are broadly in place, but each of the fuels possess specific benefits and technical challenges. This Advisory is designed to help ship owners and operators understand the available technologies and technical considerations to make the right decisions for their fleet as they navigate this challenging environment.”

The Advisory focuses on gas and other low flashpoint fuels that can provide solutions to the fuel sulfur regulations in the short and mid-term. It also examines viable fuel solutions that will support the longer-term transition to low and zero carbon fuels.

To support the decision-making process for future ship propulsion arrangements and fuel strategies, the advisory looks at the regulatory background for gas and other low flashpoint fuels. There is also an overview of the technologies and operational impacts.

ABS has led the way in helping industry prepare for upcoming air emission requirements. From advisories on scrubbers to advice on fuel options, ABSprovides in-depth technical guidance covering a range of compliance and technical topics that are critical to a sustainable shipping future.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.