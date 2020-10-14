ABS IHM Compliance Guidance and Solutions

As of December 31, 2020, mobile offshore units (MOUs) and vessels sailing under an EU member state’s flag or calling on a European port will be required to have an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) on board.

Owners and operators need a simple, effective way to get and maintain compliance with the IHM requirements.

To support owners and operators, ABS offers the following guidance and solutions:

Regulatory Debrief: Preparing for Compliance with Ship Recycling Requirements

Guide for the Inventory of Hazardous Materials

IHM Application

Remote Survey for IHM

Webinar: Managing Offshore Risk with IHM Compliance

Ready to get started? Contact ABS today.

