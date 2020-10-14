ABS IHM Compliance Guidance and Solutions
As of December 31, 2020, mobile offshore units (MOUs) and vessels sailing under an EU member state’s flag or calling on a European port will be required to have an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) on board.
Owners and operators need a simple, effective way to get and maintain compliance with the IHM requirements.
To support owners and operators, ABS offers the following guidance and solutions:
- Regulatory Debrief: Preparing for Compliance with Ship Recycling Requirements
- Guide for the Inventory of Hazardous Materials
- IHM Application
- Remote Survey for IHM
Webinar: Managing Offshore Risk with IHM Compliance
Ready to get started? Contact ABS today.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.