ABS Hosts Virtual Sustainability Summit

By The Maritime Executive 10-20-2020 12:10:53

In addition to navigating through the impacts of an unprecedented global pandemic, the maritime industry is being challenged to meet an aggressive timeline to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In this inaugural virtual event, ABS will bring together industry leaders to address some of the industry’s most pressing issues and discuss the latest decarbonization insights surrounding fuel options, technology advancements, operational improvements, as well as the effects of COVID-19 on the maritime industry.

Join us for engaging industry panel discussions with leaders from:

Maersk Mckinney Moller Center

Chevron

Citi

Clarkson Research

JP Morgan Asset Management

MAN Energy Solutions

V.Group

Wärtsilä

10:00 AM SGT, 3:00 PM EET, 10:00 AM CDT

