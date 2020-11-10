ABS Hosts Inaugural Virtual Sustainability Summit

By The Maritime Executive 11-10-2020 10:03:40

In October, leaders from some of the biggest names in global shipping joined ABS experts to explore the challenges of decarbonizing the industry in the inaugural ABS Sustainability Summit. Part of Posidonia Web Forums Week, the virtual summit brought together shipping companies such as Chevron Shipping, Angelicoussis Shipping Group and V.Group with maritime investors such as Citi and J.P. Morgan and equipment manufacturers such as Wärtsilä and MAN Energy Solutions, as well as many more industry stakeholders.

View the on-demand version of the summit here.

