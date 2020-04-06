ABS Guides Industry on Harnessing Digital Potential

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2020 10:12:57

ABS has underlined its track record of support for digital innovation with the launch of two new Advisories designed to help harness the potential of digital technologies for the maritime and offshore industries.

The ABS Advisory on Structural Health Monitoring: The Application of Sensor-Based Approaches focuses on the use of sensors to determine structural health status and predict future condition. Sensors on modern assets provide vital information on the structural health, indicating the need for repairs/modifications to prevent further deterioration or future failures.

The Advisory addresses common challenges the industry faces: how to define and implement the sensor-based structural health monitoring for maximized benefits; what sensor package, in terms of types, number, installation locations, and specification, is suitable for the purpose; and how to integrate the sensor approach with analysis and simulations to form a structural digital twin for more accurate and reliable structural condition insights.

The ABS Advisory on Data Quality for Marine and Offshore Application provides an overview of the relevant standards and industry best practices to meet stringent data quality requirements in commercial applications. It offers specific guidance for the marine and offshore industry on data quality assessment, monitoring and control with a practical data quality framework and detailed data quality rules, metrics and dimensions customized for marine and offshore applications.

“Sensor data is increasingly fundamental to the efficient operation of modern marine and offshore assets but collecting quality data is a challenge in these environments. Unique variables such as noise, dust, temperature, humidity, electronic and magnetic interference can all be an issue, as can location since they are typically far from land-based infrastructures. ABS is committed to helping the industry capitalize on this exciting new potential safely, with accurate and reliable sensor-based structural health monitoring,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

ABS is involved in a range of data and digital projects with commercial and government clients all over the world, daily applying best practices from its extensive list of advisories. To access these Advisories and all other ABS publications, visit www.eagle.org.

