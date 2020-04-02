ABS Group Expands Remote Capabilities for Process Safety Management

By The Maritime Executive 04-02-2020 09:15:03

ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group) is expanding its remote process safety management (PSM) capabilities for facility owners to help the Oil, Gas and Chemical industries maintain effective and efficient safety management for critical assets and operations. The development comes days after American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), ABS Group’s parent organization, expanded its remote survey options for vessel owners and extended its remote survey and audit services for equipment and materials manufacturers, and other key service provider firms.

"Organizations must rely on remote and virtual operations during this unprecedented time, and ABS Group will continue to support our clients’ business continuity using the latest digital technologies and techniques," says Ryan Moody, President and CEO at ABS Group. "We are a data-driven risk and reliability services provider committed to meeting the many challenges associated with the digital world of today and reducing uncertainty in operations."

A market innovator in process safety solutions for the oil and gas industry, ABS Group offers virtual process hazard analyses, PSM audits and facility siting to help industries using highly hazardous chemicals meet regulatory and performance objectives. In these challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ABS Group can assist clients through remote PHA and PSM audits and other virtual solutions, along with providing expert-led training through the ABS Group web-based learning platform.

"ABS Group has extensive experience performing PSM projects remotely," says Matt Mowrer, Director of the Product Development and Innovation Center. "Our enhanced capabilities to deliver these services virtually provide our clients with the flexibility to perform tasks efficiently, even with personnel distributed geographically. This enables them to meet their regulatory compliance requirements while ensuring effective risk management at their facility."

To learn more about ABS Group PSM services and solutions, or to request a remote assessment, visit www.abs-group.com/remotePSM.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.