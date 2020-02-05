ABS Grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries for LPG Marine Fuel System

By The Maritime Executive 02-05-2020 10:22:00

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) for its LPG as Fuel system design.



A dual-fuel engine capable of using both marine diesel oil and LPG as fuel, KHI claims the system simultaneously reduces fuel consumption and enables the engine to meet NOx Tier 3 regulations.



“Using LPG as a fuel can lower emissions to air compared to conventional fuels, both in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. We are proud to work with innovative partners such as KHI, supporting the delivery of the next generation of cleaner vessels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.



KHI’s design is for an electronically controlled LPG injection marine diesel engine (ME-LGIP), the first order placed for an engine of this type in Japan.



“LNG as fuel is attracting widespread attention as an environmentally friendly option, but LPG as fuel has advantages over LNG, including potentially reduced initial investment and simpler handling onboard. As a result, we believe LPG as fuel will prove increasingly attractive to the market in the future.,” said Hideaki Naoi, General Manager, KHI.

