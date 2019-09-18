ABS Grants AIP for Two Next Generation Gas Carrier Designs

ABS built on its position as the class organization of choice for Chinese shipbuilder by granting Approval in Principle (AIP) for two next generation gas carrier designs from Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd. (JNS).

ABS granted AIP for a 91,000m3 Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) Panda 91Tdesign and for the “BrilliancE”, a new 99,000m3 Type B Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) Bluebonnet design.

“ABS is proud to support the pioneering work of Jiangnan in the design and delivery of gas carriers. By awarding this AIP, ABS is demonstrating its commitment to promoting innovative concepts which meet market needs and drive safer and more sustainable shipping,” said Patrick Janssens, ABS Vice President, Global Gas Solutions. “In reviewing novel gas carrier designs, ABS is able to draw on our extensive experience in the classification of VLGCs in supporting the safer handling, storage and transport of gas.”

Designed to be efficient and more environmentally friendly, the VLEC design features the Type B Cargo Containment System “BrilliancE” developed by Jiangnan.

The VLGC design is intended for long-distance, large-scale gas transportation, featuring enhanced cargo capacity and greater efficiency compared to conventional ships. The VLGC is a tailored design for North America and China routes, which meet US Coast Guard (USCG) requirements. ABS has previously facilitated the AIP of the BrilliancE tank concept in a Very Large Ethane Carrier cargo containment with USCG.

Hu Keyi, Chief of Global Technology, Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd said: “By working with ABS to secure these AIPs, we have laid the groundwork for the introduction of these types of vessel to the market.

“Considering LPG fuel capacity the challenge for Jiangnan’s designers was how to capture more space for gas and still keep full compatibility with conventional VLGC? Thanks to the design philosophy of the “BrilliancE” type B tank developed for the VLEC “Bluebonnet” together with ABS, Jiangnan has sufficient confidence to revolutionize the hull configuration of a traditional VLGC. Panda 91T will broaden our product range in gas carriers and gas-fueled ship types, which will benefit our clients and at the same time reduce emissions.”

