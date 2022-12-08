ABS Explores Future of Maritime Tech in Broad-Reaching Report

Will autonomous vessels dominate the oceans? Can artificial intelligence design an optimized offshore asset? Is nuclear power the ultimate energy source of the future? These are some of the questions facing maritime industry leaders as a wave of new technologies is poised to revolutionize the sector.

ABS recognizes the coming surge of innovations and is charting a course for the future of marine and offshore technologies with a new report, Technology Trends: Exploring the Future of Maritime Innovation. The publication, launched at the ABS Hellenic Technical Committee, offers an executive glimpse into the future of advanced marine and offshore technologies, laying out a vision and timeline for key technological milestones on the journey to net-zero emissions and digitalization.

“Innovation in the maritime industry is cyclical, and we’re on the verge of a new wave of technologies and change,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “Guided by close collaboration with industry leaders here in Athens and beyond, and our own understanding of the market, ABS is able to share where we think these technologies are going. We offer this publication as a high-level roadmap for the industry’s clean energy transition, digitalization, and applied research in areas like new materials and computer-aided design.”

ABS has a long history of supporting the industry in adopting new technologies safely, which is at the core of its safety mission. As advanced technologies take center stage over the coming decades, ABS aims to provide guidance and clarity for the industry, supporting safe adoption and optimizing operations on the journey to net-zero emissions.

