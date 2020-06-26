ABS Develops Practical Guidance for Brazil FPSO Operators

By The Maritime Executive 06-26-2020 03:13:34

(HOUSTON) ABS has developed detailed practical guidance to assist offshore operators navigating Brazil’s unique regulatory environment.



Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil is designed to help floating production installations operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters comply with a series of requirements that are specific and set forth by multiple local agencies.



It forms part of the industry’s most comprehensive support for offshore operators in Brazil, with ABS also offering two notations to help achieve compliance.



“Developing an offshore production installation is a complex task with multiple aspects to consider in order to meet production targets and operational requirements while meeting safety goals. ABS is well-positioned to assist operators in navigating Brazil’s unique regulatory environment,“ said Matt Tremblay ABS Senior Vice president, Global Offshore. “With the largest fleet of classed floating production installations in Brazil and 70-years of operating in this region, ABS has deep sector knowledge and the experience to support clients in achieving regulatory compliance.”



Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil will be made available to support ABS FPSO clients from the early stages of design. A high-level abstract, Brazil Brief, including representative examples of the detailed content will be made available to the industry.



The ABS BRZ and BRZ+ notations provide shipyards, construction yards, designers, owners and operators with a design and construction-focused approach to help achieve compliance with domestic regulations for FPSOs and FPUs operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters. The Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil provides the guidance for the implementation of physical regulatory requirements covered by each notation.



Applicable to the offshore installation and its station keeping, the requirements are implemented during design, construction, integration, commissioning and installation of the units.



View the ABS Webinar FPSOs in Brazil: Pathways to Successful Regulatory Compliance here.



Download a copy of Brazil Brief: Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil here.



For more information on ABS expertise with floating production units, please visit here.

