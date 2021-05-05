ABS Consulting Partners with Obrela to Pioneer Managed Services for OT

Enhanced Cybersecurity Services to Reduce Industrial Cyber Risks By The Maritime Executive 05-05-2021 08:48:35

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company, is strengthening their managed services offering for operational technology (OT) by partnering with Obrela Security Industries (Obrela), an established provider of security analytics and cyber risk management, to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity for industrial operations.

The alliance combines ABS Consulting's deep domain expertise in OT cyber with Obrela's IT cybersecurity experience in a managed services package to offer improved visibility and control over increasing industrial cyber risks. Establishing capabilities to monitor and manage both IT and industrial cyber systems will help industrial sectors address the increasingly complex threats hackers are imposing on vulnerable control systems worldwide.

"IT-related risks have become commonplace with experts dedicated to managing malicious threats. However, OT environments require a unique understanding that is often vacant in operations, leaving businesses under attack—often unaware until it is too late," says Ian Bramson, Global Head of Cybersecurity at ABS Consulting. "Organizations can now utilize ABS Consulting’s proficiency in OT risk alongside Obrela's powerful Security Operations Center (SOC) to detect, respond and defend against sophisticated cybersecurity threats in real-time."

"Industrial organizations are currently experiencing heightened security risks with even the smallest cyber attack resulting in devastating consequences," says George Menexis, Chief Commercial Officer at Obrela Security Industries. "Our partnership with ABS Consulting allows valued clients to take control of not only their OT risk but their IT risk with our trusted team of cybersecurity experts proficient in detecting, hunting and preventing today's most advanced cyber threats."

This partnership supports the newly launched Network Monitoring and Managed Services offering ABS Consulting has created as part of its OT cybersecurity portfolio, providing comprehensive coverage and visibility for OT systems, with one solution that covers the entire digital ecosystem.

Obrela's SOC service significantly reduces the mean time to detect and respond to cyber attacks and can adapt to organizations of all sizes without any geographical limitations. Comprehensive coverage may include traditional IT infrastructure, Cloud, OT, Internet of Things (IoT), and End Users and offers 24/7 advanced security capabilities.

