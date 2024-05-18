ABS Consulting Partners with Hexagon to Empower Industries

[By: ABS Group]

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global risk management company, and Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence Division announced a new partnership to provide industries with advanced technical expertise using Hexagon's HxGN EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) technology.

The strategic partnership leverages ABS Consulting's industry-leading, global expertise in enterprise asset management with Hexagon's cutting-edge digital solutions to help organizations better manage their operating risks with improved visibility into how assets are performing. This added insight from HxGN EAM helps enable organizations to shift from reactive, post-incident assessment to proactive, low-cost asset management, which can deliver a reduction of up to 50 percent in maintenance overtime, labor and contractor costs, as well as up to a 20 percent reduction in downtime.

ABS Consulting will provide comprehensive end-to-end implementation, data solutions and continuous support to help organizations seeking to implement Hexagon's HxGN EAM technology ensure seamless integration.

Tim Gilmer, ABS Consulting's Director of Reliability Services, said, "We specialize in helping our clients align their unique operational needs with software solutions that help improve asset performance. Our strategic partnership with Hexagon will be instrumental in advising clients on their journey to operational excellence."

"We are proud to partner with ABS Consulting," said Glenn Boyko, Hexagon's Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances. "As a cloud-native asset management solution, HxGN EAM is designed to extend asset lifecycles and improve productivity. Collectively, we will continue to help clients minimize risk, reduce costs and strengthen asset sustainability."

