ABS Consulting Partners with Global Maritime on US Offshore Wind

[By: ABS]

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company, and Global Maritime, a marine offshore and engineering consultancy, today announced their alliance to support the United States offshore wind sector. Global Maritime's US subsidiary, American Global Maritime Inc., and ABS Consulting will combine their respective expertise in the maritime market into a comprehensive service offering that supports the offshore wind life-cycle from concept design through decommissioning.

"We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with Global Maritime and employing their extensive track record of delivering successful marine and offshore projects worldwide with our leading risk management and technical services," says Brian Weaver, Vice President of Risk and Reliability for ABS Consulting. "Combining our expertise will enable us to strategically provide clients with a single interface for complex scopes such as Certified Verification Agent (CVA), Marine Warranty and Owner's Engineering."

"The offshore wind sector is a key market that both ABS Consulting and Global Maritime have guided through operational and safety challenges," says Jonny Logan, CEO of Global Maritime.

"This partnership will support our planned expansion in the US, enabling us to service our clients' needs in the market seamlessly."

As an affiliated company of the American Bureau of Shipping, ABS Consulting brings a maritime heritage dating back to 1862 and has continued to provide critical and high-dependency services to the marine and offshore markets for over 50 years. Similarly, Global Maritime has over 40 years of experience in the maritime sectors with expertise in the oil and gas, aquaculture, shipping and renewable energy markets.

Together, ABS Consulting and Global Maritime have significant records in several fields, including Geoscience, CVA, Asset Performance Management, Marine Warranty, Risk Management and Cybersecurity.

