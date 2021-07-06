ABS-Classed BOTAS FSRU is Delivered to Turkey

Image Courtesy of BOTA?

[By: ABS]

The ABS-classed Floating Storage and Regassification Unit (FSRU) for BOTA? Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) has been delivered from South Korea.

Built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in accordance with the ABS Guide for Building and Classing LNG Regasification Vessels, the 295-meter-long Ertu?rul Gazi, which has capacity for 170,000 m3 of LNG, is now undergoing final regasification trials on site before commencing operations.

“As the world’s leading provider of classification services in the LNG sector we are proud to support this important project for Turkey,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Vice President, Europe Business Development. “By drawing on ABS’ vast in-house experience, we were able to help HHI and BOTAS realize this project with an unwavering focus on safety.”

With a daily gasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters (990 million standard cubic feet) per day, the new FSRU ranks among the vessels with the highest send out capacity in the world. Classed as a ship, following the ABS Guide for LNG Regassification Vessels, it is designed with the capability to trade internationally as required.

