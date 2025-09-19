ABS Chief Executive Calls on Industry to Question Every Innovation

[By: ABS]

We must design for safety, train for safety, and lead with safety. If we don’t, the consequences can be profound, not just for business, but for lives. Every innovation, every operational change, must be tested against one question: Does it make us safer?”

This was the message from ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki in a welcome address to attendees at the Gala Reception for London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25).

Wiernicki emphasized the importance of human beings in the shipping industry and how the role of the seafarer is evolving.

“Behind every smart ship, every digital dashboard, and every data stream, there is still a human being making critical decisions. Investment in their training and continuous development is essential. It is not just about efficiency, it’s about dignity, safety, and long-term resilience.”

About LISW25, Wiernicki said: “This week has highlighted the extraordinary complexity and resilience of our industry—and reminded us that at the heart of every vessel, voyage, and supply chain is still the seafarer. Their skill, dedication, and adaptability are the lifeblood of global trade.”