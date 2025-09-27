ABS Chairman and CEO Unveils Vision for Intelligent Maritime Operations

[By: ABS]

The transformational impact of software on the performance of vessels and fleets was described by ABS Chairman and Chief Executive Christopher J. Wiernicki at a launch event in Greece for ABS Wavesight Advantage™, a powerful new intelligent platform.

“In an industry where every ton and every ton-mile counts, ABS Wavesight Advantage puts the Power of One in your corner. What does that mean in practice? One percent of fuel savings through software-driven performance efficiencies delivers payback five times faster than retrofits. Reducing emissions by just one metric ton of CO? equivalent per voyage can save more than €200 in carbon penalties. Avoiding just one day of idle time can unlock $40,000 in potential earnings,” said Wiernicki.

“You put this together and one metric ton of CO? saved per day combined with one day of increased utilization equals real impact, real fast. This is the kind of transformation software makes possible, not in theory, but in practice, every single day.”

ABS Wavesight Advantage is a powerful new intelligent platform from ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company. Built as a single source of truth, the platform connects vessels, shore teams, and systems—empowering maritime leaders to make smarter, faster decisions with confidence.

“Consider the decarbonization equation,” added Wiernicki. “Approximately 70 percent of the challenge lies in fuel selection. The remaining 30 percent, energy efficiency and performance optimization, is where software has the most immediate impact. Given the limited availability of scalable green fuel options, this 30 percent represents the most actionable space for near-term progress.

“In this context, software is not a cost center, it is a competitive advantage. It is the decarbonization fuel you can actually buy, and in many cases the smarter investment.”

ABS Wavesight Advantage delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including real-time validation, emissions benchmarking, pooling and a simplified process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient digital connection. By leveraging AI and predictive analytics, the platform enables users to optimize compliance strategies, reduce operational risk, and improve fleet-wide efficiency.

