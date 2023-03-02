ABS Awards AIP for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture System

Value Maritime (VM), Carbon Capture System

ABS has approved in principle (AIP) to Value Maritime (VM) for their Carbon Capture System onboard seagoing vessels. The Filtree System - a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter - includes a Carbon Capture Module that captures the CO2 onboard in a battery container.

The Approval in Principle, confirms Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture System as compliant with ABS’s rules for building and classing marine vessels and their requirements for onboard Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

Value Maritime’s CCS technology allows vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions, potentially exceeding 90% in the future.

“Carbon capture onboard is a critical technology in the industry’s push for net zero. We are proud to be able to use our experience to support innovative ideas like Value Maritime’s Filtree System that gives clients more options in the marketplace. The Filtree system follows ABS onboard carbon capture requirements and promises to advance the adoption of this technology at sea materially,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer.

Christiaan Nijst, Co-Founder & Director - of Value Maritime, says: “Carbon Capture onboard ships has always made sense to us. We just needed to figure out the most efficient way of making it happen. Thanks to ABS’s Approval in Principle for our Carbon Capture System we can share our latest green technology with the existing shipping fleet and newbuild market.”

Clean carbon circle

The Filtree System has already been installed on over 20 vessels from the existing fleet. The Filtree System is set to be installed on the newbuild container vessels of Nordic that are operated by BG Freight Line and which will additionally feature the modular CO2 capture and storage system. This innovative technology captures CO2 from exhaust emissions and uses it to charge a “CO2 battery,” where it is stored and transported to shore. On shore, the CO2 is discharged for use, for example, in the agricultural industry, after which the battery is returned to the vessel to be recharged, thus representing a 100% circular solution.

