ABS Approves State-of-the-Art Offshore Substation from Seatrium

[By: ABS]

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Seatrium for its next-generation offshore substation (OSS) design, featuring 500-megawatt OSS modules.

“Offshore substations play a critical role in transferring power from the wind turbines via inter-array cables, transforming it into high voltage and exporting it through subsea cables back onshore. This AIP marks a significant milestone in offshore wind energy development and advances the industry’s commitment to safe, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions,” said Robert Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Renewables.

“This is a new offshore substation approach that supports large-scale renewable energy generation while meeting rigorous international safety and performance standards,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“This OSS-500A AIP with ABS affirms our technical expertise, compliance with rigorous class standards, and commitment to delivering green solutions - providing clients with confidence in the reliability and quality of our offerings,” said Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Technology & New Product Development, Seatrium Ltd.

With offshore capabilities and innovation spanning more than 70 years, ABS provides best-in-class offshore services, assessing new and evolving solutions to help safely manage assets for offshore operations. Learn more here.