ABS Approves LNG and Ethane Cargo Handling Systems from HD KSOE

ABS has granted two approvals in principle (AIP) for advanced cargo handling systems designed for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and ethane carriers, developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

The subcooling refrigeration system is a key advancement in cargo temperature management for LNG carriers. Unlike conventional systems that rely on a single gaseous refrigerant, the subcooling system utilizes a mixed refrigerant of both gas and liquid, which HD KSOE believes enhances refrigeration efficiency by more than 10 percent. This approach mitigates the risk of boil-off gas by supercooling LNG to temperatures below -170° C, helping maintain optimal cargo integrity during transit.

The second AIP was issued to HD KSOE for the development of an advanced cargo handling and re-liquefaction system tailored for ethane carriers, adaptable to vessels of various capacities. Given stringent requirements for stable temperature and pressure in ethane transportation, this system is designed to enhance operational efficiency while mitigating associated risks.

“The shipborne transportation of LNG and ethane is poised for growth in the coming years, making the maintenance of safe and efficient operations crucial for the industry. ABS is proud to support these innovative technologies developed by HD KSOE,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The newly developed subcooling system not only delivers greater efficiency compared to existing systems but also represents meaningful progress toward the localization of core technologies in the shipbuilding industry. HD KSOE will continue to advance the development of fundamental technologies to further strengthen the global competitiveness of the shipbuilding sector,” said a representative from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

Since signing a memorandum of understanding in late 2024, ABS has worked closely with HD KSOE on the development and certification of next-generation ship systems. Recently, ABS also approved another advanced cargo handling system for very large ethane carriers (VLECs) from HD KSOE.