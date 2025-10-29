ABS Approves Innovative Design from SHI for Fire and Gas Detection Systems

[By: ABS]

ABS awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its novel design of a wireless fire and gas detection system that advances safety in maritime operations.

Conventional detection systems use power cables to transmit signals to a control panel. The new design from SHI uses a vessel’s metal structure as the low-voltage power transmission medium. Similarly, signals from the fire detection and alarm devices are converted into magnetic waves and transmitted wirelessly via the ship’s metal surface to the control station.

“This is a unique approach from SHI to provide a wireless detection system that promises to overcome common challenges like shadowing, signal interference, absorption and reflection, found in traditional wireless systems that rely on air as the transmission medium. In addition to reduced cabling, it should also offer the industry more flexibility and scalability with these critical safety systems,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

ABS performed technical reviews, applying the goal-based standards framework outlined in the ABS Rules for Alternative Arrangements, Novel Concepts, and New Technologies.

“This joint development project marks a meaningful milestone toward realizing reliable wireless systems in ship environments. By applying surface wave technology to Fire & Gas Detection Systems, we have demonstrated stable and wireless communication performance even within sophisticated vessel environments. Based on this achievement, SHI will continue expanding wireless applications to enhance safety, efficiency and operations in maritime,” said Haeki Jang, Executive Vice President and CTO of Samsung Heavy Industries.

