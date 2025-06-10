ABS Approves Ammonia Cracking Technology for Ships from Pherousa

[By: ABS]

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Pherousa Shipping for its ammonia cracking technology onboard ships, featuring proton exchange membrane fuel cells and fuel gas supply system (FGSS) for fully electric propulsion.

The emissions-free propulsion system is targeted for application on Pherousa’s Ultramax 64,000 dwt bulk carrier to transport copper, a key material in solar panels and electric cars, in fully emissions free vessels.

“We are seeing rapid innovation and new developments around ammonia as an alternative fuel, whether as a carrier of hydrogen or as a fuel in its own right. Cracking ammonia to produce hydrogen for fuel cells is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition to low or no carbon emissions in the maritime industry. ABS is proud to share our deep insight into the safety aspects of ammonia as a marine fuel in supporting development of this capability,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The approval in principle from ABS marks another important milestone for us in the development of a zero-emission scalable solution for the maritime industry. It allows us to continue the design and construction of our concept series of 64,000 dwt bulk carriers earmarked for the copper industry, to ensure that this specific commodity, so essential to global decarbonization, can be delivered across oceans without any carbon footprint at all,” said Hans Bredrup, Chairman of Pherousa AS.

Key partners in the project include the designers Deltamarin, the flag state Marshall Islands, Babcock International Group, which supplies the FGSS, as well as Metacon, the technology developer and shareholder of Pherousa.