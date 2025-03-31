ABS and the Singapore Institute of Technology Sign Strategic Agreement

[By: ABS]

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Singapore Maritime Week to advance innovations in applied research in maritime technology and enhance talent development within the global maritime and offshore industries.

The collaboration advances applied research in next-generation vessel system design, including ship power simulations with hardware-in-the-loop, shore-to-ship charging technologies, and augmented and virtual reality tools for visualizing simulated scenarios.

It also fosters talent and workforce development by offering targeted upskilling and professional growth opportunities under SIT’s Industrial Doctorate and Industrial Master’s (IDIM) programs, alongside structured on-the-job training placements for SIT undergraduate students.

“Given the rapid pace of technological evolution across the maritime industry, it is important to share best practices, breakthroughs and insight. Signing this MOU formalizes our long-standing collaboration with SIT and brings ABS’ global perspective to further maritime innovation on a range of technical and safety topics while also supporting the next generation of seafarers with new skills and competencies,” said Dr. Gu Hai, ABS Vice President of Technology.

Bernard Nee, Deputy President of Industry and Community at SIT, said: “We are committed to empowering the next generation of maritime professionals with the skills and knowledge to excel in a dynamic global landscape. As the university for industry, we offer students authentic, hands-on experience through real-world projects and industry placements. Together with ABS, we are shaping the future of maritime innovation and talent development in areas such as power system simulation, ship charging technologies, and augmented and virtual reality applications.”