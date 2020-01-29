ABS and HHRM Sign Landmark MOU for Greek Upstream Sector

By The Maritime Executive 01-29-2020 08:12:00

ABS and the Hellenic Hydrocarbons Resources Management SA (HHRM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together.

The MOU covers research and development as well as test-bedding of regulatory projects and technology qualification in the Greek Upstream sector. The primary focus is on deepwater areas for oil and gas exploration and production.

“As the leading offshore class organization, both globally and in Greece, this MOU is the logical next step. Together I am confident we can guide the Greek offshore industry to the next phase of its development,” said Matthew Tremblay, Senior Vice President of ABS Global Offshore. “It is a real pleasure to work with the HHRM as it promotes responsible and sustainable offshore energy development and is closely aligned with our commitment to protection of life, property, and the natural environment.”

Yannis Bassias, President & CEO of HHRM, said: “We are happy to start this collaboration with ABS, and look forward to the benefit it can bring to the Greek energy industry in terms of safety and technology assessment. We envisage that the cooperative work we undertake will allow us to incorporate international best practices and technologies, identify also the US legal framework regarding deep water operations and enhance local expertise, experience and application of safety standards.”

