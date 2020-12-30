ABS and HHI Group Complete Landmark Smart-Functions Project

By The Maritime Executive 12-30-2020 06:23:28

In May 2019, ABS launched the marine and offshore industries’ first notations for the application of smart technologies when it published the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units. The Guide established a goal-based framework for the implementation of ‘smart’ functions that includes a risk-informed approach to assessments. Recently, the Guide was utilized as part of a joint development project (JDP) involving HHI Group’s Integrated Smart-ship Solution (ISS) system to support ABS recognition of the system.

What Was the Outcome?

The completion of the project resulted in a Product Design Approval and New Technology Qualification for HHI Group’s ISS solution. It also opened the possibility for future vessels installed with the solution to receive a SMART (INF) notation and a SMART (OPM) class record note.

Through projects like this, ABS is at the forefront of industry, providing guidance for the implementation of smart technologies.

Learn more about how ABS class approval helps to build confidence in the safety and operational performance of smart systems and promotes the adoption of data-driven surveys by downloading our recent case study.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.