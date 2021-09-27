ABS and HHI Develop Optimized LNG Carrier Design

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed a joint development project (JDP) to develop an optimized LNG carrier design.

The JDP resulted in a new LNG carrier hull design, as well as optimization of the machinery, electrical and piping arrangements. The project further developed new rule requirements and introduced a simplified approvals process.

The JDP also looked to address growing industry demand for crew accommodation and working area designs which can help mitigate the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The project has developed crew accommodation and ventilation designs that meet the requirements of the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets.

“As the leading Class for gas carriers globally, ABS has the experience and the insight to work with HHI to shape the LNG carriers of tomorrow. More efficient vessels will be key to achieving more sustainable operations. ABS is committed to ensuring our support for shipyards and vessel operators continues to evolve to keep pace with technological developments and the needs of the industry,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“The environment around the shipping industry is changing fast and the pandemic situation has affected the world, but there are still technologies that can be enhanced to make life safer. As the result of this JDP, HHI will design and build more efficient and secure vessels benefitting both the environment and human beings,” said Seung Ho Jeon, HHI’s Executive Vice President and head of initial design office.

