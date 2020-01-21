ABS and HHI Complete Landmark Project on Smart Ship Solutions

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed a landmark joint development project (JDP) associated with HHI’s Integrated Smart-ship Solution.



ABS has verified the smart functions of HHI’s Integrated Smart-ship Solution, issuing the first Product Design Assessment (PDA) for its data infra-structure.



ABS also issued the first ever New Technologies Qualification for the Operational Performance Management (OPM) functions. This addresses the route optimization, performance monitoring and reporting capabilities of HHI’s system. This will enable vessels using HHI’s system to be provided with the SMART (INF) notation and SMART(OPM) record comment. Seven ABS-classed vessels – one FSRU, three VLECs and three Tankers - are being readied to receive ABS smart notations and descriptions, subject to final surveys.



“Smart technology has significant potential to drive asset performance. ABS is proud to work with HHI on practical applications of this technology, which is a key step on the road to Condition Based Class,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.



“It is another time of paradigm shift. The smart-ship concept, which makes full use of available data, is rapidly changing the transportation market. To address the need, HHI has developed the ISS system, a powerful data analysis platform based on the best shipbuilding and smart technology and is incorporating it into an increasing number of vessels. The ABS approval of the system offers an opportunity to provide ship owners with the Smart notation. As the technology continues to develop, HHI will lead the smart-ship market not only by good shipbuilding but also by remaining connected with ship owners, providing innovative economic value to ship operations.” said Jae-Eul Kim, HHI Executive Vice President, CTO.



In April 2019, ABS launched the marine and offshore industries' first notations on smart technology applications with publication of the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units. The Guide established a goal-based framework for smart function implementation with a risk informed approach and requirements for smart function assessment. As a result, smart functions can be verified as following the provisions of both the Guide and the ABS Guidance Notes on Qualifying New Technologies.



ABS PDA is an assessment of materials, components, products or systems for a specific use in compliance with ABS Rules, Guides and recognized standards. Based on PDA, the final approval is given when an Engineer or Surveyor accepts the assessed item for a specific user and installation.



ABS New Technology Qualification services offer guidance on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies, demonstrating both the level of maturity and that potential risks have been systematically reviewed.

