ABS and Fleetzero to Advance Battery Containers for Maritime Applications

ABS and Fleetzero have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the technical requirements for containerized marine battery systems.

The MOU establishes a framework for both organizations to consider designs and arrangements as well as develop testing mechanisms and quality control procedures to help ensure safety with new commercial approaches.

“ABS provides industry?leading guidance to support the adoption of marine battery systems. The next step is overcoming key barriers to deployment, most notably the constraints of energy density compared to conventional fuels and the associated safety challenges. We are proud to join Fleetzero in this effort to explore new approaches with safety as our guiding principle to support new energy efficiency technologies for the industry,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“Fleetzero is proud to partner with ABS on innovative containerized battery solutions, delivering unprecedented energy density for marine use while improving safety standards,” said Steven Henderson, CEO and Co-founder of Fleetzero. "Through this agreement, we look forward to sharing our expertise to inform the advancement of industry standards, paving the way for Fleetzero to establish the new technology benchmarks needed to accelerate zero-emission shipping at a cost competitive with diesel.”

