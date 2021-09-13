ABS AIP for VARD’s Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel

[By: ABS]

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD Marine for its 115-meter next generation offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) design.

The VARD 7 115 NGOPV caters to a range of mission requirements, including air, surface, and sub-surface surveillance and engagement capabilities. The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerized mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives.

The vessel, which is to be unveiled at the Defence and Security Equipment International Show in London, was evaluated in accordance with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Light Warships, Patrol and High-Speed Naval Vessels. The design carries ABS notations: ?A1, DV NAVAL CRAFT, ?, ?AMS, ? ABCU, NIBS, R2.

“ABS is pleased to support VARD with this AIP based on our deep experience with classification, certification, and technical advisory services on advanced naval programs around the world,” said David Walker, ABS Vice President, Global Government Business Development.

“With our proven track record in the offshore patrol segment, and ABS’ record with naval programs, working together to deliver this project continues our collaborative approach to developing solutions for the now and the future,” said Wade Carson, CEO, Vard Marine Inc. “We already have experience supporting yards worldwide in constructing our offshore patrol vessel designs, so it is with great enthusiasm that we now have an updated and enhanced design to support our naval customers and their evolving requirements with a highly capable yet cost-effective solution.”

