ABS Addresses Autonomous Functionality in the Maritime Industry

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2020 08:44:44

With the rapid technological advancement that has taken place in the recent decades, the autonomous and remote functionality to aid, assist, or augment crew capabilities is being tested and evaluated in multiple marine and offshore sectors.

The ABS Advisory on Autonomous Functionality addresses the application of autonomous functions in the maritime and offshore industries, the infrastructure enabling the implementation of these functions and developments on the regulatory front in the journey to autonomy. For more information, click here.

