ABP Spreads Cheer With £13,000 Donation to Local Charities

[By ABP]

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has donated £13,000 to local charities in Troon, Arran and Ayr as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting communities around its ports.

The donations include contributions to the Arran Cancer Support Trust and Troon Round Table, following the successful launch of the new ferry route to Brodick earlier this year. These funds, generated from proceeds from ABP’s car park in Troon, will form part of an ongoing initiative, with ABP committing to make annual contributions from car park proceeds to support local charities in Troon and Arran.

In addition, ABP has donated to Ayr Sea Cadets, aligning with a wider national programme of support for Sea Cadet units across Britain. This initiative has seen ABP provide funding to 15 Sea Cadets units located near its ports, helping young people develop skills and confidence through water-based and shore-side activities.

Bryan Davies, Divisional Port Manager, Northwest and Scotland at ABP said:

“We are proud to play an active role in supporting communities around our ports. The launch of the Troon-Brodick ferry route has strengthened our connection with Arran, and these donations reflect our commitment to making a positive difference locally.”

David Walker, Chair, Troon Round Table said:

“We are all very humbled to be receiving such a big donation from ABP, our largest in quite some time. The donation will help support upcoming local community events such as those we traditionally organise around Easter. This contribution will make a real difference to what we can deliver for the people of Troon.”

A spokesperson for Arran Cancer Support Trust commented:

“This generous donation from ABP will make a real difference to the support we provide for those affected by cancer on the island.”

ABP’s wider Sea Cadet initiative has funded projects ranging from new training vessels and safety equipment to essential repairs and facility upgrades. These investments help Sea Cadet units deliver life-changing experiences for young people in coastal communities.