ABB & Wallenius Marine Trial OVERSEA Fleet Support Services with Tärntank

Danish tanker operator Tärntank is set to trial OVERSEA services, a collaboration between ABB and Wallenius Marine, across the fleet of six vessels, with the aim of exploring opportunities for improving operational performance. The trial will cover the performance of the engine, hull and propeller and auxiliary systems as well as forecasting and monitoring of the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). The trial will also include shore-based support expertise, which will be provided as needed.

OVERSEA is a digital decision-support service collaboration between ABB and Wallenius Marine to help ship owners, managers and operators improve vessel operational performance, including reducing fuel consumption, costs and emissions, and improving reliability and safety. OVERSEA collaboration leverages ABB’s extensive expertise in ship technologies and the ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI IoT platform, combined with decades of ship management and vessel performance management experience from Wallenius Marine.

Tärntank will trial a decision-support service for operational performance that not only consists of a tool, but a full scope of services. OVERSEA service offering will include support from center experts that covers the full improvement cycle and is particularly well suited for small or medium sized organizations, like Tärntank, to improve their vessel operational performance in a structured way.

“Initial trials will focus on OVERSEA capabilities covering the main engine, hull and propeller, auxiliaries and CII operational performance support for six 15,000 dwt product/chemical tankers,” said Claes Möller, CEO Tärntank Ship Management AB. “We look forward to our vessel crews and office-based staff collaborating with the OVERSEA Fleet Support Center experts on a common platform to turn insights into actions and further enhance vessel performance.”

“We are excited to see the results of these trials in terms of creating value both for Tärntank and their customers,” said Niklas Sundén, Commercial Manager, OVERSEA. “Conventional solutions that offer performance insights often leave it to customers to contextualize the data and come up with actions to improve performance. OVERSEA will be utilized by both the customers’ onboard crews and shore-side personnel, together with OVERSEA’s Center experts who manage the process and workflows. For us, collaboration and full transparency are crucial in order to take the performance insights into actions.”

Tankers provide strong prospects for OVERSEA services, given that they number 10,000 worldwide and represent one third of the global fleet. Owners and operators can subscribe to support as a service, utilizing OVERSEA digital solution and collaborating with the center experts.