ABB Completes Delivery for Yamal Icebreaking LNG Carrier Fleet

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-11 15:05:08

Yakov Gakkel, owned by joint venture between Teekay LNG Partners and China LNG Partners, joins a fleet of 15 specially designed tankers transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) year-round from one of Russia’s most significant export developments in a generation – Yamal LNG.

Built in less than six years and to ARC7 ice class, fifteen 170,000m3 capacity vessels have opened the Northern Sea Route to commercial gas shipping and significantly expanded the navigation period in the direction of the Asia-Pacific region and ensured year-round transportation of gas to the customers westwards.

Known for its unparalleled performance in the harshest conditions, Azipod® propulsion has become an industry standard for icegoing vessels. The Azipod® propulsion system, where the electric drive motor is in a submerged pod outside the ship hull, can rotate 360 degrees to increase maneuverability, which is particularly crucial for vessels operating in ice.

ABB has delivered electric propulsion systems to over 90 icebreakers or ice-going vessels with a propulsion power of up to 45 MW. Options for Azipod® propulsion span 1MW to 22MW. With its proven ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to traditional shaftline propulsion systems, the Azipod® technology has played a key role in developing ABB’s strong position for environmentally-friendly electric propulsion.

“The sheer scale of this project and the size of the Azipod® units involved make this a milestone for ABB,” says Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. “The fuel and emissions-saving capabilities of Azipod® electric propulsion have made it the technology of choice for sensitive arctic conditions for almost 30 years, and we were delighted to leverage our experience to deliver safe and reliable technologies ahead of schedule in line with the project’s demands.”

The extensive scope of ABB solutions supplied as part of the projects also include turbochargers, generators, switchboards, transformers, electric drives and propulsion control systems. The order – one of the largest one’s ever for ABB Marine & Ports – was previously announced in Spring 2014.

