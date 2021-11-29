ABB Announces New Digital Solution to Improve Efficiency

ABB AbilityTM OneBox – Marine Signals Monitoring – ABB Marine and Ports

[By: ABB]

To meet the growing market demand for a straightforward entry to digitalization, ABB has launched a new solution for collecting and recording vessel performance data onboard. ABB Ability™ OneBox – Marine Signals Monitoring transfers the signals from shipboard sensors to cloud infrastructure for access and analysis by the shipowner.

Increased insight and continuous learning about the ship performance enable smarter decision making to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Based on the information, shipowners can calculate fuel consumption and evaluate the possible need for further action to ensure compliance with the International Maritime Organization EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index) and CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) targets.

“With many in merchant shipping seeking a cost-efficient way to kick-start their digital transformation journey, we are delighted to add OneBox to the solutions ABB offers to market,” said Antto Shemeikka, Head of Digital Services, ABB Marine & Ports. “OneBox can be implemented quickly, cost-efficiently and with minimum effort, and upgraded seamlessly to keep pace with changing digital demands. Owners with no previous experience of digitalizing the operations of their vessels can gain valuable information about ship performance and transform their operational decision making onboard existing ships, for example by utilizing integrated signals from the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), fuel systems, engines, and shaft power meter.”

OneBox is straightforward to install and maintain, with commissioning performed either on board or remotely, and future-proof, as it is compatible with any platform that allows data analysis and interpretation and can be scaled up to include sensors from additional equipment. Vessel operating data can be visualized using ABB analytics software such as ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence real-time fleet monitoring and analysis, ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite, or a third-party web-based platform.

“OneBox demonstrates our commitment to supporting shipping companies with their digitalization strategies,” said Shemeikka. “By continuing to provide shipowners with intelligent digital solutions, we are contributing to a smarter, greener and more efficient marine environment.”

