Abacus Ship Management Chooses MESPAS Maritime Software

By The Maritime Executive 04-07-2020 10:00:11

Abacus Ship Management Limited Hong Kong have recently installed MESPAS maritime software in their fleet of 13 ships. They join the many hundreds of ships all over the world using

the MESPAS platform to integrate their processes from ship to shore to supplier. A new video from MESPAS demonstrates their unique concept.

Abacus signed the contract with MESPAS in January this year, in February MESPAS Technical Ship Management software (TSM) was installed and by the end of March their ships were up and running. Within a little more than 2 months the implementation was complete. This was achieved during the rapid spread of the coronavirus so that implementation and training were all carried out remotely. It was all possible thanks to the flexibility of the Abacus staff and online availability of the MESPAS system and data via its unique database in the cloud. This database contains the technical details of the millions of pieces of machinery required on a ship. The unique dataset was mapped to all sister vessels in the Abacus fleet so that each vessel received ship specific data and could start working immediately. Data management is made easy, eliminating the necessity for typing in information, avoiding errors and reducing workload.

Even now, as lockdowns continue all over the world, Abacus employees in various locations around the globe, be it on a vessel or working from a home office, can continue working with the MESPAS system. All staff and vessels have access to the same identical information.

Rajan Gupta, Managing Director at Abacus, praised MESPAS’s speed of implementation and unique data management solution: “We are excited about working with MESPAS. Their project managers were highly competent and efficient. On one single platform we can now exchange information for maintenance, QHSE, operations and procurement amongst all our vessels and offices. The preventive maintenance and QHSE modules from MESPAS mean that are team know exactly which tasks need carrying out on our ships and are always up to date”.

MESPAS constantly helps shipping companies to improve their business processes, resulting in better performance and decreased costs. Abacus is the latest company to rely on their unique cloud-based software for data sharing and management.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.