AAL Appoints Merchant Shipping as Commercial Representative in India

The 31,000dwt mega size HL vessel, the AAL Kobe, discharging a large mixed cargo of both large project heavy lift and smaller breakbulk units, on one of its regular monthly sailings between Europe, Middle East / India and Asia.

AAL Shipping (AAL) has appointed Mumbai-based shipping company Merchant Shipping Services PVT Ltd. to be its exclusive commercial agency representative in India – a move that will harness yet further the cargo opportunities available to local shippers through its expanding ‘Europe – Middle East/India – Asia Monthly Liner Service’ (EUMEIA) and regular trade lanes connecting India with the rest of the world. Established in 1996, Merchant Shipping is managed by a team of shipping professionals with a strong focus on global trade, delivering pan-India multipurpose and project heavy lift cargo operations through a network of offices covering over 80 port and ICD locations across the region.

Christophe Grammare, AAL’s Managing Director, explained the rationale and timing of this move for the award-winning project heavy lift carrier. "India is one of the world’s fastest growing major economies and leads the way with 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) allowance in multiple industry sectors. It is on an accelerated growth trajectory with 100 smart cities being built today, 100 new airports by 2035 and implementation of the world's largest renewable energy expansion program. Its burgeoning project cargo demands are well served by our EUMEIA monthly liner service, trade lane sailings east and westbound through the region, and sustainable fleet expansion programme that combine to deliver the market with regularity of sailings and dependability of service."

He added, "Merchant Shipping has an excellent shipping pedigree, knows the local sector we serve and its primary stakeholders well, and is aligned with AAL’s commercial ambitions for the Indian market. We are looking forward to a highly successful cooperation."

Mukesh Oza, Group President & CEO of the Samsara Group, India – parent company of Merchant Shipping – expressed his gratitude to AAL’s Management. "We are honoured to represent AAL in India through a dedicated professional team at Merchant Shipping that will effectively contribute to AAL's success as a prominent partner in India's booming economy and exponential growth within the infrastructure and project cargo sectors."

