A Virtual Look at How U.S. Offshore Wind Can Power a U.S. Recovery

By The Maritime Executive 06-01-2020 03:50:42

Investment in the vast US offshore wind energy could double current electricity use, revitalize ports and coastal communities and help power the nation’s economic recovery, says the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA). With the right policies it could also create 83,000 jobs by 2030 and help tackle the global climate emergency.



To delve into these issues US Offshore Wind Virtual, a free two-day event from New Energy Update by Reuters Events, will take place on June 18-19 Eastern Time.



“This is an industry that is still in the early stages of development but multi-million dollar contracts could be on the table. We are expecting hundreds of C-level executives and 5,000 virtual delegates – already over 2,000 have signed up. So, this really is the place to forge those very first commercial relationships,” says Adam Minkley, Senior Project Director with Reuters Events.



At America’s largest free virtual event, expect to hear from 50 high-level speakers who will share insights into the possibilities for investment in this booming sector. They include:

Alicia Barton, CEO, NYSERDA

Walter Cruickshank, Acting Director, Bureau of Ocean EnergyManagement

Suzanne Glatz, Director - Infrastructure Planning, PJM

Sven Utermöhlen, COO Offshore/New Markets, Member of the Board, RWE Renewables International

Jonathan Cole, Managing Director, Iberdrola Renewables Offshore

Louise Pesce, Managing Director, Project Finance, MUFG

Grzegorz Gorski, Managing Director, Offshore Wind, Engie

As the AWEA points out, land-based wind supports over 120,000 American jobs already, and scaling up offshore wind development holds similar promise for US job growth. The sector is also drawing new investments to the United States, including the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal in Massachusetts and a $35 million MHI Vestas turbine gearbox testing facility at Clemson University.



Speakers and attendees at this leading-edge virtual event include everything from major developers to investors, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders. A state-of-the-art networking platform will make it simple to browse thousands of virtual attendees, book meetings and build new partnerships to deliver the 30-gigawatt project pipeline by 2030.



