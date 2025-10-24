A.S. Moloobhoy Training is Part of 120+ Years Plus A.S. Moloobhoy Group

[By: A.S. Moloobhoy Training]

A.S. Moloobhoy Training is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with GTT Training Limited (GTT Training), a fully owned subsidiary of Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), a global leader in the design and development of LNG containment systems. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing maritime education and training in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technologies and operations.

With GTT Training’s instructors having over 100 years of combined seagoing experience and GTT’s 50+ years of expertise and more than two- thirds of the world’s LNG carrier fleet utilizing GTT’s pioneering membrane containment technology, this partnership brings unmatched experience to support A. S. Moloobhoy’s mission of preparing the next generation of maritime professionals.

The partnership will deliver specialized LNG training courses and programmes with approved and value adding courses, along with bespoke courses for the LNG and the growing alternate marine fuels industry.

Som Neogy , General Manager A.S. Moloobhoy Training, commented: “Our partnership with GTT Training adds signi?cant value to the range of courses we can offer to our clients in the region. With LNG playing an increasingly vital role in global shipping, this collaboration ensures maritime professionals are trained to the highest international standards, equipped with the skills and knowledge to operate safely and efficiently in this evolving industry.”

Neil Macnab, General Manager GTT Training added: “We are delighted to join forces with A. S. Moloobhoy Training. As the maritime sector embraces LNG and alternative fuels, this partnership will help deliver the skills needed to support safe, efficient and sustainable operations worldwide.”