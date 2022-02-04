A&P Tyne at Full Capacity and Welcomes New Double Dock

[By: A&P Tyne]

Boasting the largest commercial dry dock on the East coast of England, A&P Tyne facility provides world-class ship repair, conversion and fabrication services across the marine and energy sectors.

A range of vessels from the offshore sector are currently undergoing extensive programmes of works at the facility, with vessels Ulisse, Deepsea Worker and Cable Enterprise all benefitting from A&P Tyne’s expertise.

Prysmian Group’s cable laying barge, Ulisse, has arrived at the facility for significant modifications, with works to include the fabrication and installation of a new mezzanine deck, two new thrusters including compartments and Lifeboat platforms.

Prysmian Group’s Cable Enterprise has returned to the facility and is currently alongside A&P Tyne’s West Quay for minor maintenance prior to deployment for cable operations,

Deepsea Worker is alongside on A&P’s Bede Quay following her dry docking. The offshore support vessel’s scope of work included a full hull paint program, the range and calibration of anchors and cables and the emptying and cleaning of the sewage tank.

Accompanying Ulisse in dock is Prysmian’s newly acquired shallow water cable installation barge Barbarossa. The Barbarossa will undergo some maintenance and cable lay equipment mobilisation prior to her first project.

Speaking about the buoyant start to the new year, Chris Davies Business Development Manager at A&P – Marine, said: “We are delighted to welcome 2022 with a full facility, with a diverse range of vessels benefiting from A&P Tyne’s expertise.

“A&P Tyne’s facility is well placed to support the offshore and dredging markets and careful planning and flexibility enable us to keep with the growing demand from our customers.

“The simultaneous dockings of Ulisse and Barbarossa demonstrates the flexibility of A&P’s facilities, which enables us to deliver multiple programmes of works at any one time.

“The successes of the last few months reflect the hard work and dedication of our team throughout the pandemic and our long-standing relationships with clients and their returning vessels.”

