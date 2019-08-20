7000 HP, Tier IV Class McAllister Tug Arrives in Charleston

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-20

McAllister Towing is proud to announce the arrival of the tug CAPT. JIM MCALLISTER, the fourth in a series of four 100’ x 40’, 80 metric ton bollard pull tugboats. The tug is the 33rd tractor tug in McAllister’s fleet.

The CAPT. JIM is powered by 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP4000FP units. Packed into her 100’ x 40’ hull is 6,770 horsepower. She achieved 82.50 metric tons during her ABS bollard pull certification and had a maximum pull of 83.70 tons. The CAPT. JIM joins her sister vessels, the CAPT. BRIAN, ROSEMARY, and AVA MCALLISTER as the most powerful EPA Tier IV tugs in the McAllister fleet. Combining her eco-friendly Cat engines with Markey winches on the Bow and Stern puts the CAPT. JIM at the forefront of shipdocking tugs on the U.S. East Coast and supplying our customers with the power they need to make their Port connections in a timely fashion.

The CAPT. JIM MCALLISTER was delivered from Eastern Shipbuilding on Friday August 16th and set sail for her new home port, arriving in Charleston on Tuesday August 20th. Captain Steven Kicklighter, McAllister’s Vice President and General Manager, is eager to put the tug into service. “We are excited and proud to be able to bring the newest level of service to our customers in Charleston. The CAPT. JIM will make a huge difference here. We are receiving 1,200’/14,000 TEU container ships on an almost daily basis. This tug, with her capabilities, will be able to safely handle these ships and even larger ones with exceptional control and power. McAllister and our team in Charleston are ready!”

The CAPT. JIM MCALLISTER is named after James P. McAllister the legendary second-generation McAllister who joined the company in 1885. Captain Jim’s combination of brain and brawn, along with his fighting Irish spirit, led McAllister Towing on its route at the beginning of the 20th century and we are honored to name this state-of-the-art tug after him.

