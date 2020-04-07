6770 HP, Tier IV Class McAllister Tug Heading to Port Everglades

By The Maritime Executive 04-07-2020 09:15:50

McAllister Towing is proud to announce the arrival of the tug Eileen McAllister, the 34th tractor tug in McAllister’s fleet.

The Eileen is powered by 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units. Packed into her 93’ x 38’ hull is 6,770 horsepower. She achieved over 84 metric tons during her ABS bollard pull certification. The Eileen will soon join her sister vessel, the Tate McAllister, as the most powerful tug in Port Everglades, FL. Combining her eco-friendly CAT engines with Markey winches on the bow and stern puts the Eileen at the forefront of shipdocking tugs. She will supply our customers with the power they need to make their Port connections in a safe and efficient fashion.

The Eileen McAllister was delivered from Washburn & Doughty on Monday April 6 and set sail for her new home port. The months long construction of the tug was overseen by Engineering Manager Martin Costa and Fleet Engineer Jamie Thibodeaux. Their tireless effort ensured that the Eileen would be a long-term asset and top of the line tug in McAllister’s fleet.

Captain Chuck Runnion, McAllister Towing of Port Everglades’ Vice President and General Manager, is looking forward to the tug’s arrival. “The Eileen McAllister was constructed specifically to meet the needs of handling the ever-increasing size of vessels calling into Port Everglades. This tug, along with the Tate McAllister, will be able to safely handle these ships and even larger ones with exceptional control and power. The McAllister team in Port Everglades are proud and motivated to be able to bring the newest level of service to our customers.”

The Eileen McAllister was christened at her launch by Eileen Buch, Eileen Duane Donovan, and Eileen Fitzsimons. The three Eileens are direct descendants of James McAllister, who founded McAllister Towing in 1864.

