2024 Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship

[By: Robert Allan]

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship award is open for applications until June 30, 2024.

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship was created in 1982 by a bequest from the late Robert F. Allan with additional support from his friends and colleagues. Robert Allan Ltd. is now also actively supporting the scholarship through additional contributions and the fund is administered by a committee of senior principals of Robert Allan Ltd.

The scholarship is awarded every year to the most deserving Canadian Citizen or Canadian Permanent Resident studying Naval Architecture or Marine Engineering.

Successful applications will have met the stipulated criteria, including being enrolled in any of the following post-secondary courses of study:

Have satisfactorily completed at least two years of a recognized university degree course in:

Naval Architecture, or

Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Naval Architecture or Marine Engineering, or

Have been enrolled and satisfactorily completed not less than two years of a higher technical college course in Naval Architecture, prior to enrolling in a degree course in Naval Architecture or Marine Engineering, or Have completed an undergraduate degree in Engineering and be enrolled for a post-graduate degree in Naval Architecture or Marine Engineering.

The total award value is currently up to $5,000 per year. The scholarship award will be announced in August and is payable towards the cost of tuition fees only.

For more information on the requirements, eligibility, and submission details please visit https://ral.ca/scholarships/