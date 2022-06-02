11 Start-Ups Awarded MINT-STARTUP Grant at Smart Port Challenge 2022

[By: MPA]

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore (NUS), today announced the launch of Smart Port Challenge (SPC) 2022 under Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined @ BLOCK71 (PIER71™) during a hybrid event held at the Singapore Maritime Gallery.

2. MPA has awarded 11 start-ups (see Annex A for details) a Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT)-STARTUP grant for prototype development and test-bedding. This brings the total number of grant recipients to 50, and the total funding disbursed since 2017 to over S$2.45 million. These 11 start-ups are collaborating with maritime corporate partners from PIER71™ on pilot projects that focus on the use of smart sensors, vision and data analytics, artificial intelligence and wearables amongst others.

3. For SPC 2022, 16 maritime companies have identified challenge statements across 15 areas for innovation under the areas of (1) Smart Port; (2) Smart Ship; (3) Crew Safety, Training and Wellbeing; (4) Smart Maritime Services and Logistics; and (5) Green Technology. Technology start-ups – both based in Singapore or abroad – are invited to submit proposals on solutions to any of the challenge statements spanning across the 15 areas or in other areas related to the maritime sector in an Open Category. The closing date for submission of proposals is 8 July 2022.

4. Shortlisted start-ups will be mentored under the PIER71™ Accelerate programme and may be eligible for a MINT-STARTUP grant of up to S$50,000. They will also enjoy continued entrepreneurial and technical support beyond SPC through PIER71™’s global network of partners. The top three winners for SPC 2022 will be announced at the Grand Final in November 2022 and will win cash prizes of S$10,000, S$5,000 and S$3,000 respectively.

5. Mr Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry), MPA, said, “Going into its sixth year, the Smart Port Challenge continues to play a vital role in developing a strong MarineTech sector. By collaborating closely with global start-ups, we keep abreast of the industry’s challenge and opportunities, co-create innovative and pragmatic solutions, and ensure that the maritime sector remains future-ready as a vibrant and dynamic international maritime centre”.

6. Professor Freddy Boey, NUS Deputy President (Innovation and Enterprise), said, “Smart Port Challenge and the PIER71™ Accelerate programme have been the gateway into 1

the maritime ecosystem for many innovative start-ups. The cohesiveness of this ecosystem stems from the support of industry partners and is made stronger through the synergies between some of these start-ups.”

7. A recording of the SPC 2022 launch event will be available on https://pier71.sg.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.