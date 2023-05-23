10ure Launches Innovative Maritime Network to Revolutionize Workforce

[By: 10ure]

10ure, a trusted name in maritime communication and collaboration, has launched a comprehensive maritime network that aims to revolutionize the way maritime professionals and organizations connect and collaborate. The network includes a suite of tools designed to streamline workforce management and improve operational efficiency.

At the heart of the 10ure network is the 10ure mobile application, which enables maritime professionals to store, validate, manage, and share their unique skills and credentials with maritime organizations. The platform offers a range of features designed to automate processes such as onboarding and credential management, as well as enabling organizations to securely share job postings and company updates, and communicate directly with individual professionals or groups.

In addition to offering a range of features to streamline workforce management, 10ure also places a strong emphasis on security and accuracy. The platform ensures that all information is verified and up-to-date, with data derived directly from the issuing body to ensure 100% accuracy.

"We are thrilled to launch our innovative maritime network, which we believe will revolutionize the way maritime professionals and organizations connect and collaborate," said Hemzeh Abdelmuti, CEO of 10ure. "Our platform offers a range of features that will streamline workforce management and improve operational efficiency, while ensuring that all information is secure and accurate."

The 10ure platform also includes a comprehensive onboarding process that enables organizations to efficiently onboard new hires. This includes background checks, drug tests, and other compliance requirements. The system ensures that all necessary information is collected and verified, and that all relevant parties are notified throughout the process.

"Our onboarding process is designed to save organizations time and effort, while ensuring that all compliance requirements are met," said Malcom Monroe, CTO of 10ure. "We believe that our platform offers a complete workforce management solution that will be a game-changer for the maritime industry."

With its focus on innovation, security, and accuracy, 10ure is poised to become a leading name in maritime communication and collaboration. Whether you are a professional looking for new opportunities or an organization looking to streamline your workforce management process, 10ure has everything you need to succeed.

For more information about 10ure and its suite of tools, please visit www.10ure.com.

