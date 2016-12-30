Reuters
U.S. Ends Aid for Port of Odessa Customs Reforms
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has ended funding for a flagship customs reform project in Ukraine's Ode...
Chilean Navy Investigates Videotaping Scandal
Chilean authorities said on Thursday they are investigating allegations that female sailors were secretly videotaped in their quar...
China to Target Overcapacity in Shipping
China will increase its targets for capacity cuts in steel and coal in 2017, while extending its campaign against overcapacity to...
Ukrainian Port Reformer Investigated for Corruption
A young activist who became prominent in Ukraine's 2014 uprising and was later appointed to work on a major project to reform...
Sri Lanka's Former Leader Opposes Port Free Zone
Sri Lanka's former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday criticised a government plan to grant 15,000 acres for Chinese investm...
Chairman of Russian Port Remanded in Custody
A St Petersburg court has ordered the chairman of Russia's Baltic sea port of Ust-Luga to be held in custody until January 21...
China Dismisses Reactions to its "Pretty" Warship
If people want to come and look at China's first aircraft carrier, they are very welcome, the defence ministry said on Thursda...
China's Aircraft Carrier Goes Home
China's sole aircraft carrier has arrived at a naval base on the southern Chinese province of Hainan, a senior Taiwanese milit...
Asian Imports of Iran's Oil Double Year-Over-Year
Imports of crude oil by Iran's four major buyers in Asia in November more than doubled for a second straight month from a year...
China Begins Civil Flights to Paracels
China has begun daily civilian charter flights to Woody Island in the disputed South China Sea after approved the airport there fo...